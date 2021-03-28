AARP WV: Legislature’s Crossover Day deadline guides floor activity in West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates

Release from AARP WV:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wednesday, March 31, marks the 50th day of the legislative session. Also known as “Crossover Day,” this is the day in which House Bills must pass the House and Senate Bills must pass the Senate or the bills are considered dead for this session.

The ‘Crossover Day’ rules do not apply to budget or supplementary appropriation bills. In regard to other bills, those bills that do not cross-over may either be carried over to next year, or have some of their provisions inserted into active bills.

AARP West Virginia supported bills that promote priority issues – increasing access to high-speed internet, telehealth and protections against financial exploitation – have all passed out of their house of origin. The House and the Senate typically spend the first 50 days of session focused on passing bills introduced in their respective bodies. After the 50th day (Crossover Day), all active bills must have passed out of their house of origin and each chamber will only focus on the bills that have crossed over.

Crossover Day usually brings with it an uptick in activity at the Legislature, when floor sessions and committee meetings on Saturdays will become the norm rather than the exception.

Because the legislature needs to advance bills prior to Crossover Day, look for members of the Legislature to vote to suspend the Constitutional rule that requires bills to be read on three separate days leading up to Wednesday, March 31.

With the Legislative adjournment at midnight, April 10, AARP WV expect’s the Legislature to work at an accelerated pace as they push through the final two weeks of the 2021 Legislative session.