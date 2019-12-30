AARP West Virginia selects Jane Marks as new state president

Charleston resident to represent nearly 300,000 Mountain State AARP members

CHARLESTON W.Va. — AARP West Virginia has selected Jane Marks of Charleston as its new state president. Marks will succeed outgoing State President Rich Stonestreet of Charleston, who completes his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer on December 31.

An AARP volunteer since 2015, Marks has more than 30 years of experience working in the non-profit, public policy and advocacy arena. She spent the majority of her professional career as a non-profit executive, serving in leadership roles with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern West Virginia, Sunrise Museum and PRO-Kids, Inc.

Jane Marks

For 12 years, Marks served as the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter, retiring from that position in 2013. She was instrumental in effectively growing the programs and outreach of the organization in the Mountain State, leading state advocacy efforts to increase awareness, support families and individuals affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia-related illnesses, encourage innovation and increase funding for research and treatment.

Through her professional experience as well as her personal experience serving as a family caregiver for her mother, Jane developed a broad knowledge and a keen awareness of the impact Alzheimer’s or a related dementia has on families. She is acknowledged by health care professionals as a subject matter expert and is a published author of multiple journal articles on aging and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a creator of multiple training curriculum on aging and caregiver issues.

A Raleigh County native, Marks is a graduate of Bauder College. She is also an active civic volunteer within her home community of Charleston, where she has served in volunteer roles with the Charleston Light Opera Guild, Charleston Area Medical Center and AARP West Virginia. She also serves as a board member with Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley and the West Virginia Geriatric Society.

“Jane Marks brings a wealth of public policy, caregiving-focused advocacy and volunteer management experience to this statewide volunteer leadership role with our organization,” said AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller. “We thank Rich Stonestreet for the outstanding leadership he has provided our volunteers and members across the Mountain State over the past six years, and we look forward to his continued volunteer service with our AARP Capitol Advocacy Team in the upcoming West Virginia legislative session.”

As AARP West Virginia President, Marks will articulate the positions and views of AARP in the Mountain State; provide leadership; and foster creativity and enthusiasm in AARP’s volunteers, members, and staff. Additionally, she will represent AARP West Virginia and its members at key state and national meetings and events. She will serve as Chair of the State Executive Council, as well as partner with AARP State Director Gaylene Miller, staff and volunteers to help achieve AARP’s vision, mission and strategic priorities within West Virginia.