AARP statement on West Virginia tax reform proposals

Governor Justice, West Virginia Legislature proposals target elimination of state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller today issued the following statement on pending state income tax reform proposals under consideration by the West Virginia Legislature.

Gaylene Miller

“As the West Virginia Legislature deliberates major reforms to the state’s tax structure, AARP urges state leaders and lawmakers to contemplate the unintended consequences for 50-plus West Virginians, a significant economic engine in the Mountain State, as well as other hard-working individuals and families.

The latest research demonstrates no clear positive relationship between cutting income taxes and economic growth, and recommends well-balanced and broadly applied progressive taxation using a combination of income, sales, and property taxes to ensure that West Virginia can generate sufficient revenue to provide essential services. Experiences of other states offer a real-life cautionary tale: no measurable economic effect, but failure to provide essential, basic services that older West Virginians depend on. Initiatives to retain adequate revenue as part of any tax reform effort should not rest on the backs of those West Virginians who can least afford it.

On behalf of our 250,000 members in the Mountain State, AARP remains committed to working with all of our state’s policymakers on balanced approaches to tax reform that bring the revenue West Virginia needs to provide critical programs and services, and creates financial security and economic opportunity for all.”