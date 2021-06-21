A wild and wonderful 158th birthday bash for West Virginia

By Carri Graham, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Residents gathered throughout the day Sunday to celebrate the Mountain State’s 158th birthday.

In honor of West Virginia Day, a celebration was held at West Virginia Independence Hall, the state’s birthplace. The event began with cake and refreshments followed by a proclamation read by John W. King, portraying President Abraham Lincoln. Attendees were able to browse the museum and pose for pictures with King who has been portraying the late president for the past 25 years and won a “Lincoln Look-Alike Contest” at the Shriver House Museum in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 2013.

Debbie Jones, site manager of West Virginia Independence Hall, said she was happy to hold the event this year. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We opened on West Virginia Day (last year) but we didn’t have any celebration or anything,” she said. “… We hope folks come out and enjoy the day with us to celebrate.” …

