A New Flavor: New majority owner at Mister Bee

By Jess Mancini

City Editor, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s only potato chip maker has a new business partner, officials said Monday.

Kevin Holden

Kevin Holden, founder and CEO of Bite Brands of Atlanta, Ga., became majority owner around May 1. Mary Anne Ketelsen of Parkersburg, who revitalized the potato chip maker since buying Mister Bee in 2015, will remain as an owner of the company. She was not immediately available for comment.

“We’re super excited,” Holden said.

Holden has been in the chip and salty snacks industry for more than 30 years and founded Bite Brands in 2018. He also is the founder and president of Hola Nola Foods of Gonzales, La.

Bite Brands is a private-label manufacturer and co-packer of potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pellet chips, extruded snacks and flour and corn tortillas. The company has three facilities that combined have 180,000 square feet of manufacturing and logistics space with facilities in Atlanta, Syracuse, N.Y., and in Parkersburg.

