A new energy: Focus Forward puts focus on West Virginia’s bright future

Charles Young, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In recent years West Virginia — a state with a long history of coal mining and natural gas development — has begun to embrace cleaner, greener forms of energy and the economic promise they offer.

Representatives of four companies emblematic of the state’s hopeful experiment to become an “all-of-the-above” energy state recently participated in a round-table discussion about what brought them to the Mountain State and their hopes for being part of its future.

The conversation, during the fifth annual Focus Forward symposium hosted and organized by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, featured leaders from Nucor Steel West Virginia, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, Form Energy and Precision Castparts Corp. subsidiary Titanium Metals Corporation, Inc.

Nucor announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art, low-carbon sheet steel mill in Mason County in Jan. 2022., saying the facility would support 800 jobs directly, with another 3,900 workers supported in supplier industries.

The company has long-term plans for its presence in West Virginia, according to John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia. …

Read more … https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/a-new-energy-focus-forward-puts-focus-on-west-virginias-bright-future/article_525d7288-d47d-11ed-82db-eb2359ca7ab0.html