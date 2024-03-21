A few slots left for WV Hive’s March 25-26 training session Building a Regional Culture of Service and Hospitality

West Virginia Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Time is running out to reserve your place at the West Virginia Hive’s culture of service and hospitality training workshop, scheduled for March 25-26 at the Tamarack Conference Center. This transformative event is designed to cultivate a culture of excellence in customer service among frontline businesses, but only a few slots remain available.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA, said, “With limited slots remaining, we encourage our local businesses to take advantage of this opportunity and secure their spots. This is your opportunity to equip your staff with the skills to deliver best-in-class customer service.”

“Our goal is to elevate the New River Gorge region and southern West Virginia to new heights of hospitality and service excellence, surpassing expectations for visitor experiences,” said Moore. “Every interaction is an opportunity to positively impact our community’s economic landscape.”

Moore said the WV Hive is partnering with regional chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, business leaders, outdoor recreation vendors, and others to promote the March 25-26 training sessions, titled “growing your business through a culture of service.”

The WV Hive has contracted with the professional business training firm, Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor, Mich., to offer its tested, research-based “ZingTrain” learning concepts, which will be personalized and customized for the New River Gorge region.

The training session – valued at $1,500 – is available to registrants at only $50 per person, plus taxes and fees (including snacks, beverages and lunch) thanks to the support of the WV Hive. Register to attend here. Reservations will be taken up to 7:30 a.m. March 25, or until all seats are filled.

For specific questions, please contact Hannah Morgan at the WV Hive – [email protected]

(304) 460-4483. Ext. 114

The WV Hive serves a 13-county area, including Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/