A big “thank you” to health care workers during National Nurses Week

BHE Renewables hosted a free lunch, invested $25,000 in the WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital Expansion Project

West Virginia Press Association

RIPLEY, W.Va. – Jackson County health care workers were treated to a free meal and a financial commitment to their new workspaces on Tuesday. BHE Renewables catered lunch for the entire WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital staff and announced a $25,000 donation toward the hospital expansion project. “Health care workers are vital to community wellbeing, and we are honored to recognize them during National Nurses Week for all they do throughout the year,” said Dan Winters, VP of Communications and Public Relations for BHE Renewables.

“Our WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital physicians, nurses and support staff work very hard to make Jackson General Hospital the best place for medical care,” said Rayna O’Dell, Jackson County Community Foundation (JCCF) President. “As the fundraising arm of the organization, the foundation is so appreciative not only of the care provided to the community, but also for the generosity of organizations like BHE Renewables for their caring kindness for our community.”

BHE Renewables’ gift to JCCF supports construction of three key areas:

1st Floor – Emergency Staff Breakroom

2nd Floor – Main Nurse’s Station

2nd Floor – Rehab Room

The new Jackson General Hospital expansion is comprised of a new Emergency Department with 14 private rooms, including two triage rooms, two trauma rooms, a decontamination room and a mental health room on the first floor. A new Surgical Department with 12 pre/post-anesthesia bays, two large operating suites and two procedure rooms are also housed on the first floor of the expansion. The second floor of the expansion includes the inpatient/swing-bed unit with 18 private rooms, a three-chair patient infusion area and a rehabilitation room. Four of the inpatient rooms will have capabilities to be converted into critical care rooms, as needed. Following a tour of the expansion, Winters said, “This is a top-notch facility. It’s going to be terrific for patients, visitors and staff.”

“We are so proud and excited to begin serving our patients and community in the new hospital wing. Much appreciation to BHE Renewables for recognizing JGH employees as we celebrate National Nurses Week May 6-12 and National Hospital Week May 12-18,” said Stephanie McCoy, WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital CEO. “Our hospital cafeteria is temporarily closed for remodeling so this specially catered meal to honor hospital employees was perfectly timed. Thank you, BHE Renewables, for all your support and for being a great community partner.”

BHE Renewables is developing a new solar microgrid-powered industrial park on the former Century Aluminum site in Jackson County. The microgrid will provide renewable energy to power a new titanium melt facility being constructed by Precision Castparts Corp., which will generate approximately 200 new jobs.