9 U.S. National Parks that are always free to visit

These awe-inspiring sites will never charge you an entrance fee

By Zackary Mack, Best Life Online

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The U.S. National Park System is beloved for providing relatively easy access to some of the most pristine natural beauty you’ll find anywhere. But even though taking in the great outdoors may make you feel free, entrance to many of the popular sites is not. With the exception of a few select days of the year, many of the 63 national parks charge an admission fee to help pay for basic upkeep and staffing. But if you’re traveling on a budget, there are still some that won’t cost you a dime. Read on to find out which of the best national parks are always free to visit.

1 | Redwood National Park

Just because a site is well known doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay to see it. And according to Adam Marland, travel photographer and writer for We Dream of Travel, taking in the grandeur of the “tallest trees on Planet Earth” makes a trip to Redwood National Park a “truly humbling experience” for visitors—without having to shell out any cash.

“The best feature of the park is clearly the enchanted forest, but the second best feature is the free entry! In fact, there are no entrance fees to drive the scenic roads or highways in Redwood National Park, nor in any of the three state parks nearby,” he says.

2 | New River Gorge National Park

Even as the newest addition to the system, one site is already garnering a reputation for being one of the most worthwhile to visit in the U.S. The best part? It won’t cost you anything.

“New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia is one of the best national parks for hiking that is also free,” Jennifer Melroy, writer and founder of National Park Obsessed, tells Best Life. “Treks includes several bucket list hikes such as Endless Wall and Grandview Rim. In addition to hiking, there is the chance to walk across the largest single-span steel arch bridge in the United States.” …

