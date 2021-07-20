55 in 55: In Mingo County, W.Va., the writing’s on the wall

By Bill Lynch, Charleston Gazette-Mail

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The old car crept up behind me. A little sheepish about being found standing in the middle of a road in rural Mingo County, I turned, nodded, and started to walk away from the Dingess Tunnel, saying, “Sorry, sorry.”

The woman behind the wheel laughed and shouted out her window, “That’s OK, baby. You go ahead and get your picture.”

So, I did. She waved as she drove by.

I’d really looked forward to visiting Mingo County for a couple reasons — I had never been there and I’d read about some petroglyphs that had been discovered in the area.

No one is entirely sure what the mysterious and ancient scribbles mean. A few experts say they might be Ogham, a Celtic runic written language that essentially died out with the druids over a thousand years ago…

