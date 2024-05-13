$38.6 million announced for 14 rural development projects across West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On May 13, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $38,688,868 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 14 projects across West Virginia. The initiatives will provide energy efficiency upgrades for a variety of businesses statewide, renovate more than 300 apartment units in Beckley, and more.
“Investing in our local communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $38 million in these 14 critical projects, which will prioritize energy efficiency for our local businesses, upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Fayette County, expand quality housing in Beckley, and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $35,326,000 (Loan)– Beckley Preservation LLC
- This funding will support the rehabilitation of Beckley Townhomes, upgrading a total of 309 apartment units.
- $1,655,000 ($1,058,000 Loan, $597,000 Grant) – White Oak Public Service District, Fayette County
- This funding will be used to remove the secondary biological treatment bypass at the existing White Oak Public Service District wastewater treatment plant.
- $500,00 (Grant) – W.A. Wilson & Sons Inc., Ohio County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a glass tempering furnace for the family owned full-line glass and aluminum fabricator and distribution company.
- $489,717 (Grant) – Mountain Linen Service, Pocahontas County
- This funding will be used to purchase energy efficient washing equipment for the business.
- $259,053 (Grant) – Tolliver Enterprises, Wayne County
- This funding will assist in developing a renewable energy system.
- $100,000 (Loan) – Solar Energy Solutions II, Davisville
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 253 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $100,000 (Loan) – Solar Energy Solutions II, Williamstown Elementary
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 250 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $91,305 (Grant)– Tri-Data, Inc, Cabell County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 77.76 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $65, 695 (Grant) – Rhodes Enterprises, Morgantown
- This funding will support installing and purchasing a 62.4 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $36,905 (Grant) – Workingman’s Family Store LLC, Cabell County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 32.81 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $29,931 (Grant) – Laurel Creek Hardwoods, Inc., Nicholas County
- This funding will be used to purchase and install more energy-efficient equipment, including a drive belt replacement, capacitor bank, LED lights, and a head saw motor replacement.
- $18,615 (Grant) – Bonazzo and Suesli Real Estate LLC,Braxton County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 10.95 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $14,103 (Grant) – Mas Ventures WV, Great Cacapon
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 10.56 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
- $2,544 (Grant) – Sustainable Solutions, Shepherdstown
- This funding will support installing fiberglass insulation.