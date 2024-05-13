$38.6 million announced for 14 rural development projects across West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On May 13, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $38,688,868 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 14 projects across West Virginia. The initiatives will provide energy efficiency upgrades for a variety of businesses statewide, renovate more than 300 apartment units in Beckley, and more.

“Investing in our local communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $38 million in these 14 critical projects, which will prioritize energy efficiency for our local businesses, upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Fayette County, expand quality housing in Beckley, and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: