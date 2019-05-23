37 million travelers expected to hit the road Memorial Day weekend

W.Va. gas average price at $2.694 per gallon

By FRED PACE, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Jim Davis says each year on the Friday before Memorial Day, his family takes their first small vacation of the year to North Carolina to visit relatives.

“It’s a three-day weekend for me anyway, but I take off Friday, too, so we can have an extra day to drive and hopefully avoid some of the traffic,” he said. Davis will be one of the estimated 37.6 million Americans traveling by automobile, according to the annual AAA Memorial Day Travel Forecast.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Overall, nearly 43 million Americans are expected to start their summers with a Memorial Day weekend getaway, according to the AAA forecast.ation’s roads, rails and runways compared with last year, a 3.6% increase nationwide, according to AAA. …

