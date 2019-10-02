BUFFALO, W.Va. — The public has an open invitation to attend the 32nd Annual Buffalo Octoberfest, set for Oct. 19 at the Buffalo Shopping Center in Buffalo.

The annual Putnam County event offers free admission and free parking.

Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., the Buffalo Octoberfest also invites vendors, crafters, churches, clubs & businesses to set up a booth at 10 per space.

“Come join the good old-fashioned family fun, food, and music that everyone will love, from kids to seniors. Enjoy crafts, home-style food, apple butter making, free petting zoo, living history actors, antiques, flea market, free pony rides, games for kids, free kids’ inflatables and more,” Jessica Coulson, event organizer.

For more information, directions, or to sign up for a booth, call 304-937-2747.