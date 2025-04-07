2025 CAMC Foundation Run For Your Life

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The CAMC Foundation is proud to announce the 21st CAMC Foundation Run For Your Life 5-Mile Run and 2.5-Mile Walk, taking place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, at Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston.

This annual event raises funds to support awareness, education and initiatives aimed at fighting colorectal cancer in West Virginia.

Colorectal cancer is West Virginia’s second leading cause of cancer related deaths. While approximately 90% of colorectal cancer cases occur in people over the age of 50, since the mid-1990s, the number of new cases of colorectal cancer in those under age 50 has increased by around 51%, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“By participating in the CAMC Foundation Run For Your Life event, you’re not only challenging yourself physically but also playing an active role in spreading awareness and helping fund the fight against colorectal cancer,” said Kristen Kelley, Race Director for the event and Development Officer for the CAMC Foundation. “We hope to see a great turnout from the community as we come together to make a lasting impact.”

The entry fee is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the race.

To register or donate, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Charleston/CAMCFoundationRunForYourLife. All funds raised from the event go directly to support local efforts to increase colorectal cancer awareness, screening and resources for patients in West Virginia.

The course takes walkers and runners through downtown Charleston, up to Spring Hill Cemetery and back.

The race was created in 2004, to honor Jody Jividen, a longtime Charleston Daily Mail staffer who served as columnist, sports editor and city editor. Jividen died from colorectal cancer in 2002.