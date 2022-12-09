2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, next week

By William Dean, The Morgantown News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This coming week is a chance to find out when the USA Diving 2022 Winter National Championships comes to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

It all starts Monday and Tuesday with last-chance qualifiers for the nationals.

Jennifer Lainhart, director of aquatics and track for Mylan Park, said there are about 60 people registered for that.

“They have to have a certain score to come into that event,” Lainhart said. “And then they have to achieve a different score to actually qualify for the nationals, which will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 14.” …

