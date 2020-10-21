2020 West Virginia Education Summit’s Thursday session addresses career readiness

Release from the Education Alliance:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than 400 business, community, and education leaders from across the state are participating in the 2020 West Virginia Education Summit that continues Thursday with a focus on career readiness.

This year’s summit, hosted by The Education Alliance, features three virtual “power summits” during the lunch hour on Oct. 14, 20 and 22 that address the theme “We’re All Connected.”

The final day of the 2020 Education Summit will kick off by exploring the importance of career readiness. The keynote speaker for this event will be Katherine Resteiner, chief of staff of Intel Capital. “Kathie is known for her impeccable leadership skills and wit. She has a great, ‘from salsa to chips’ story to tell about her own career path to success,” a spokesperson said.

The “Policy and Practice” session will be led by Daniella Mezera, PhD., who is a Senior Policy Fellow for ExcelinEd focusing on innovation policies. She regularly works with clients at the national, state and local levels on career and technical education (CTE). Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from Dr Mezera’s education and experience!

In response to COVID-19, The Education Alliance is hosting the 2020 Education Summit completely online. For updates or more information, contact Sally Barton at [email protected].

— About The Education Alliance: Founded in July 1983 as the first statewide public education fund in the nation, The Education Alliance is a private-sector initiative to help businesses understand the importance of financially and resourcefully supporting the state’s public schools and to give business a voice in public education that advances policies and practices to continually improve public school student achievement in West Virginia.