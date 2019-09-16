2020 political candidates file early in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — Pre-candidate filings in West Virginia provide a glimpse at how the 2020 primary election ballot might look in the Mountain State.

While candidates for office can’t officially file to be on the 2020 ballot until mid-January, there already are 14 pre-candidates wanting to be governor; five for the Supreme Court of appeals; officially four for commissioner of agriculture, and three for the 1st District seat in the West Virginia Senate.

Filing as a pre-candidate permits the candidate to raise campaign funds for office, but doesn’t mean they may necessarily file to run in 2020.

Candidates will start filing for the 2020 election in West Virginia beginning Jan. 13, 2020, and they will have until Jan. 25 to submit the required paperwork.

Read more: … https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/09/2020-candidates-file-early-in-west-virginia/