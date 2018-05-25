2 West Virginia Guard members to assist with volcanic activity, lava flow
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two members of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s Joint Interagency Education and Training Center are in Hawaii to assist the state’s Joint Operations Center as the state battles volcanic activity and lava flow.
Maj. William Estep and Capt. Christopher Parker, serving as joint enabling team members, arrived on the Island of Oahu on Saturday. Their mission is to facilitate communication between the Hawaii JOC and the National Guard Coordination Center and to assist in mission execution refinement, according to the West Virginia ANG.
Estep and Parker will provide support for 30 days to the Hawaii National Guard or until operations return to normal.
