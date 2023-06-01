19-year-old Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville wins 104th WV Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Extending his lead by two strokes Wednesday, 19-year-old Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville scored two under par to take the overall lead at three under par 277 to win the 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier.

The Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), saw the final round of play back on the Old White Course.

The only other 19-year-old to win the WV Amateur Championship was Mason Williams in 2019.

Davey Jude of Kermit remained in second place with a two over par 282, while Ryan Bilby of Follansbee rose to third with a three over par 283 for the tournament.

Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville

“My play didn’t change all week. It’s slow back, fast forward and keep it level in the head. I came out here knowing every shot was important. It was good to come out and play this well at this place,” said Jarvis. “I had no idea what the score was. I didn’t know anything. When that last putt fell, I didn’t know if I won until people started celebrating, so that was really cool.”

“The Old White Course is a good test of patience and skill. This is a long event, and most people don’t play 72-hole events during the summer. It becomes a mental grind,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Professional Hill Herrick. “We certainly congratulate our young champion, Cameron Jarvis, on the win.”

“This has been another great year for golf in West Virginia. The WVGA staff did a great job of making this special for the players. Without the golfers, we wouldn’t be here and we’re happy to be part of it,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg. “Mercedes-Benz is proud to be a continuing sponsor, along with Astorg Auto, and the support from United Bank has further elevated this event. We’re pleased to see so many young golfers like Cameron Jarvis. It’s speaks well to the future of the game.”

“This is a wonderful venue and they even arranged for the weather to improve each day,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “We are very grateful for our partners in Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United

Bank who have helped us elevate this championship tremendously over the last eight years. This championship could not be done without the great support of The Greenbrier Resort.”

TOP TEN FINISHERS (with ties):

1 – Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, (-3) 277;

2 – Davey Jude of Kermit, (+2) 282;

3 – Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, (+3) 283;

4 – Christian Brand of Scott Depot, (+4) 284;

5 – Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot, (+5) 285;

6 – Jack Michael of Huntington, (+7) 287;

7 – Tommy Evans of Charles Town, who scored five birdies today, (+8) 288; 7 – Christian Boyd of Charles Town, (+8) 288;

9 – Cam Roam of Huntington, (+9) 289;

10 – Woody Woodward of Bridgeport, (+10) 290;

10 – Mason Kidwell of Charles Town, (+10) 290; and

10 – Sam O’Dell of Hurricane, (+10) 290.



About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.