16th Who’s Who Luncheon celebrates business leaders in W.Va.

By Conor Griffith, State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 16th annual Who’s Who in West Virginia Business Luncheon paid tribute to leaders in a variety of industries and professions who are committed to improving the Mountain State for everyone.

Business can be a broad topic, but it isn’t just about making money, and the selection of the honorees reflected that by including innovators in health care, education, transportation and those who literally build up their communities. The honorees, along with their friends, family and colleagues, were presented with their awards during a celebratory luncheon in Charleston on Friday. …

