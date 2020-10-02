16 West Virginia newspapers earn General Excellence recognition

Bluefield Daily Telegraph recognized as Newspaper of the Year

WV Press Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A total of 16 West Virginia newspapers — weekly and daily publications from across the state — were recognized today for General Excellence in editorial and/or advertising work by the West Virginia Press Association as part of its annual convention and newspaper awards presentation.

“The West Virginia Press Association is extremely honored to recognize these newspapers and their employees,” said Don Smith, executive director of WV Press. “We are thrilled our convention page allows us to share their awards and works with the public.”

All the awards are featured on the WVPA 2020 Convention online page at WVPress.org. The newspapers, employees and the public are invited to view the convention page, contest results and the numerous newspaper employees who won individual honors. The North Carolina Press Association judged the 2020 contest.

Each year, the WVPA convention is the largest gathering of newspaper professionals in the state. Acting on the Coronavirus information and advice featured in its newspapers in 2020, WVPA moved the 2020 Convention online with video, virtual and print presentations. It’s a change that reflects life during this pandemic.

Smith said, “It only makes sense the Coronavirus, which has changed almost every aspect of life this year, would dramatically impact the West Virginia Press Association annual celebration. This convention will be different, said Smith. “The page features a mix of videos, articles, awards, comments, quotes, and chances to participate and have some fun. We are presenting the 2020 Convention for viewing at your convenience and comfort. You can enjoy it socially distanced on your schedule and in your own style.”

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was recognized as West Virginia’s Newspaper of the Year for 2020. Each year, WVPA recognizes a Newspaper of the Year, which honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its Editorial and Advertising contests. Bluefield won first place General Excellence in both Editorial and Advertising for its circulation division and had the most points of any newspaper in the state.

Publisher Randy Mooney, Editor Samantha Perry and Advertising Director Terri Hale accepted the award on behalf of the employees of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith, middle left, presents the Newspaper of the Year award to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. From left, Advertising Director Terri Hale, Publisher Randy Mooney and Editor Samantha Perry accept the award on behalf of the employees of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. BTD photo by Jessica Nuzzo

Other top individual awards include:

The Adam R. Kelly Award, which is WVPA’s highest honor, went to John Bolt, the recently retired director of communications for University Relations at West Virginia University. The Adam R. Kelly Award recognizes outstanding dedication to the newspaper industry, the West Virginia Press Association and the individual’s local community.

Photo of the Year went to Jim Cooper of the Times Record and Roane County Reporter of Spencer.

Photo of the Year went to Jim Cooper of the Times Record and Roane County Reporter of Spencer for this entry.

Advertisement of Year went to Mike Mallow of the Moorefield Examiner.

Mike Mallow of the Moorefield Examiner won the Advertisement of the Year with this entry.

Top newspaper honors are as follows:

Editorial General Excellence

Division I – (Dailies over 16,000 circulations):

First – Charleston Gazette-Mail

Second – The Register-Herald of Beckley

Third – The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington

Division II – (Dailies 16,000 and under):

First – Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Second – The Journal of Martinsburg

Third – The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

Division III (Weeklies over 4,000):

First – The Hampshire Review of Romney

Second – The Times Record and Roane County Reporter of Spencer

Third – The Spirit of Jefferson of Charles Town

Division IV (Weeklies 4,000 and under):

First – The Moorefield Examiner

Second – The Doddridge Independent of West Union – tie

Second – Grant County Press of Petersburg – tie

Third – Wayne County News of Wayne

Advertising General Excellence

Division I – (Dailies over 16,000 circulations):

First – Charleston Gazette-Mail

Second – Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Third – The Herald Dispatch of Huntington

Division II – (Dailies 16,000 and under):

First – Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Second – The Journal of Martinsburg

Third – The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

Division III (Weeklies over 4,000):

First – The Times Record & Roane County Reporter of Spencer

Second – The Spirit of Jefferson of Charles Town

Third – The Daily Athenaeum of Morgantown

Division IV (Weeklies 4,000 and under):

First – Princeton Times

Second – The Moorefield Examiner

Third – The Fayette Tribune of Oak Hill

“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer. From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state. Community journalism remains the centerpiece of the newspaper industry in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Press Association is proud to recognize and honor the excellent work produced by West Virginia’s terrific newspapers and journalists,” Smith said.

Smith noted the 2020 Convention would not have been possible without support of WV Press’ sponsors and partners. He thanked sponsors AARP West Virginia, WVU University Relations, West Virginia Press Association Foundation and partners Everywhere Local and HepCatz Design.

