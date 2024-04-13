14 counties added to last week’s State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has amended last week’s State of Emergency to include Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Logan, Mingo, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wayne, Wirt counties after severe thunderstorms caused tornados, flooding, downed trees, power outages, and road blockages.

On April 2nd, Gov. Justice originally issued a State of Emergency for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas counties. On April 4th, Gov. Justice added Barbour, Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel, and Wood counties to the original declaration. On April 8th, Gov. Justice also added Pleasants County.

A total of 26 counties are under a State of Emergency because of last week’s severe weather.

The State of Emergency declaration is a proactive measure ensuring the allocation of necessary resources and expediting emergency response efforts. It allows state and local agencies to take swift and decisive actions to mitigate the impact of dangers in an effort to protect the lives and property of West Virginians.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and monitor official emergency management and local media accounts for updates.

Last week, Gov. Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties, which is still in effect.

