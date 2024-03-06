1,384 new W.Va. business registrations reported for February 2024

Calhoun County led the state in new business growth for the month

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,384 new businesses statewide during the month of February, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 3.02% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wyoming, Lincoln, Wayne and Mineral County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

1. Calhoun County – 3.02% growth.

2. Wyoming County – 2.76% growth.

3. Lincoln County – 2.47% growth.

4. Wayne County – 2.23% growth.

5. Mineral County – 2.20% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in February include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

1. Kanawha County – 139 new registrations.

2. Monongalia County – 103 new registrations.

3. Berkeley County – 111 new registrations.

4. Cabell County – 67 new registrations.

5. Raleigh County – 67 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,736 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 19.82% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database.