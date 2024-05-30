105th WV Amateur Championship sees 2011 champion Christian Brand win again 

West Virginia Press Association

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Christian Brand of Scott Depot repeated as champion of the 105th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), 13 years after he first won the event. Brand, who led all four rounds, finished with a 21-stroke lead at 22 under par 258 for the four-day event.

Rounding out the top five after four rounds of play were Nick Dent of White Sulphur Springs at one under par 279, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee at even par 280, Owen Elliott of Hedgesville at one over par 281 and defending champion Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, Christian Casingal of Morgantown and Bryson Beaver of Elkview tied for fifth at three over par 283.

Tommy Evans of Charles Town took Low Junior honors with a 10 over par 290, while Jonathan Clark of Hurricane took Low Senior honors with an 11 over par 291.

Birdies and eagles remain popular after four rounds of play with Brand accumulating 24 birdies, Mitch Hoffman of Hurricane with 17 birdies and an eagle, Beaver with 16 birdies and an eagle, Clayton Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio with 15 birdies and Bilby with 14 birdies.

“The Greenbrier is truly a special place for the game of golf, and Christian Brand made this event a master class over four days,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg.

“This has been a great week for amateur golf in West Virginia and we all congratulate Christian on this outstanding win,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Professional Hill Herrick. “After first place, the rest of the leaders made it a close match.”

“This week is very special for golf in West Virginia and that’s because of the history of not only this event, but The Greenbrier Resort as well. And to our sponsors, Astorg Auto and United Bank, we couldn’t do this without them,” said WVGA Executive Director Chris Slack. “We had a record number of first-time participants and a champion who basically broke every record the West Virginia Amateur had. Christian’s week will be remembered forever in West Virginia golf history.”