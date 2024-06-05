10 Years of Strategic Success: LMC’s Milestone Shines Bright

Agency LMC Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in Marketing and Advertising

ELKINS, W.Va. — Agency LMC (LMC), a premier full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency based in Elkins, West Virginia, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary this June. Since its inception in 2014, LMC has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional marketing solutions tailored to clients of all sizes and budgets.

Founded by entrepreneur and experienced marketing professional, Lori Chenoweth, LMC has continually set the bar high in strategic planning, print and web design, social media management, copywriting, public and media relations, photography, videography, and more. Over the past decade, the agency has consistently demonstrated its commitment to elevating brand presence and driving results for its diverse clientele.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients and partners,” said Lori Chenoweth, Owner and Vision & Strategy Director of LMC. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done over the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to make magic happen for our clients for many years to come.”

LMC’s 10th anniversary serves as an opportunity to showcase the agency’s collective expertise and track record of success. With accolades from the American Advertising Federation and the Public Relations Society of America, LMC has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver outstanding results for its clients.

“LMC has always been about more than just marketing and advertising; it’s about building meaningful connections and driving tangible results for our clients,” said Chenoweth. “As we raise a glass to the past 10 years, we’re also setting our sights on the exciting adventures that lie ahead for our team.”

From strategic planning to brand development, website design to videography, LMC is dedicated to helping clients identify and engage their audiences and achieve their business objectives. With meticulous planning, strategic implementation, and a commitment to tracking and measuring success, LMC is poised to lead and support clients on their next AD-venture.

For more information about LMC, visit agencylmc.com.