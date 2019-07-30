10 things to know: Tuesday, July 30

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. Senate fails to override Trump vetoes protecting Saudi arms sales

The Senate on Monday failed to override President Trump’s vetoes of three resolutions seeking to block his decision to sidestep Congress and sell arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The votes passed 45 to 40, 45 to 39, and 46 to 41, falling far short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. Congress passed the three resolutions in June after the Trump administration signaled it planned to go through with the arms deals without congressional approval. Many lawmakers were seeking to punish Saudi leaders for contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen with their military campaign against Houthi rebels, and for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. [The Washington Post, Politico]

2. Trump targets Sharpton as racially charged spat continues

President Trump on Monday continued to attack Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and his majority-black Baltimore-area district, and broadened his Twitter war by targeting the Rev. Al Sharpton, as well, saying the civil rights leader “hates whites and cops.” Sharpton, who hosts PoliticsNation on MSNBC, responded by saying he would “make trouble every time racists and bigots move around in any way, shape, or form, including the president.” Trump has spent days criticizing Cummings, who chairs a committee investigating Trump’s administration, calling his district a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Democrats have accused Trump of racism. On Sunday, Trump escalated his rhetoric by saying Cummings, who is African American, is racist. [NBC News, MSNBC]

3. Police identify alleged Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman

Police on Monday identified the man they said killed three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California as Santino William Legan. According to reports, he posted racist comments and recommended a white supremacist book shortly before the shooting. Investigators said Legan opened fire on the crowd Sunday with a legally purchased assault-style rifle, killing a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a man in his 20s. Legan was killed by police. The shooting occurred at an annual food festival held to raise money for the city of Gilroy, about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco. Police were still searching Monday for a possible motive for the murders, and for a possible second suspect. [San Jose Mercury News, Slate]

4. Biden expands polling lead after debate setback

Former Vice President Joe Biden added dramatically to his lead over the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field in the latest Quinnipiac poll, which was released Monday. Biden received the support of 34 percent of the Democratic and Democrat-leaning independents surveyed, giving him a 19-point lead over his closest rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), at 15 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pulled within 2 percentage points of Biden after the last Quinnipiac Poll, which was on July 2 after Harris confronted Biden on his record of opposition to mandated busing during school desegregation. Harris dropped to third place in the new poll, with 12 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was fourth at 11 percent, followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 6 percent. [Quinnipiac University, The Hill]

5. Trump signs bill replenishing 9/11 victims’ fund

President Trump on Monday signed a bill extending funding to compensate Sept. 11, 2001, first responders and other victims. “Today we come together as one nation to support our Sept. 11 heroes, to care for their families, and to renew our eternal vow, never ever forget,” Trump said before signing the bill. The legislation earmarks money for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund through 2092. Before the bill was approved, the $7.4 billion fund was getting close to running dry. Benefit payments had been cut by as much as 70 percent. Advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, made emotional pleas to Congress to shore up the fund. Trump said at the signing that he was “down there” at Ground Zero after the attack, and had men there helping clear rubble. A retired New York City fire chief said: “This is the first I’m hearing of it.” [NBC News, Snopes]

6. Democrats head into second round of debates

The top 20 Democratic presidential candidates will face off in the party’s second round of debates starting Tuesday night. The leading hopefuls will be battling to boost their standing to help them raise money and rise in the polls, while those lagging behind could be heading into their last shot at establishing themselves as true contenders. The party’s rules will get tougher in the next debates, which will help narrow the field. “Everything’s at stake,” said Jill Alper, a Democratic strategist and veteran of seven presidential campaigns. The debates on Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature 10 candidates. On Tuesday, the two leading progressives, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will take the stage, along with the more moderate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). [The Associated Press]

7. Kamala Harris unveils health-care plan

Ahead of the second round of Democratic debates, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Monday unveiled her health-care proposal. Harris says that under her plan, all Americans would be able to buy into Medicare immediately. A “new and improved” Medicare system would then be expanded to everyone over the course of a decade. Harris’ plan would not eliminate private insurers, however. They would instead be able to offer their own Medicare plans, so long as they adhere to certain standards. “If they want to play by our rules, they can be in the system,” Harris said. “If not, they have to get out.” Harris says she would raise taxes to pay for this plan, but not on households making below $100,000. [Kamala Harris, CNN]

8. New rule intended to add fresh obstacle for asylum seekers

Attorney General William Barr announced a new rule Monday to further restrict applications for political asylum. Under the policy, threats against a family member will not be considered to prove that a person faces potential persecution and should be granted asylum in the U.S. The ruling sets a standard for all immigration judges, although the decision Barr announced can be appealed to federal appellate courts. The Trump administration has said that the system is overwhelmed by fraudulent claims by a wave of migrants, mostly from Central America. The White House has recently enacted other measures to curb immigration, including a bilateral agreement with Guatemala last week requiring migrants who cross that country first to apply for asylum there before moving on toward the U.S. [Reuters]

9. Democrats: Top Trump adviser used ties to promote Saudi nuclear project

Investor Thomas Barrack, one of President Trump’s close advisers, used his connections to push the White House to support a nuclear power project backed by Saudi Arabia, according to a report released Monday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Barrack also lobbied the White House to transfer sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, the report says, and took steps to ensure his own firm, Colony NorthStar, could benefit. He also sought several positions in the Trump administration, including ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Republicans on the committee disputed the majority’s report, saying there was no evidence the Trump administration rushed to give Saudi Arabia sensitive nuclear technology or had any conflicts of interest. [NBC News, USA Today]

10. 100 million customers affected by Capital One data breach

Capital One announced Monday that a hacker had accessed more than 100 million credit card applications and accounts. The breach exposed personal data, including the Social Security numbers of 140,000 people. The FBI arrested a woman from the Seattle area, Paige A. Thompson, and charged her with computer fraud and abuse. Capital One said the hack could cost the company up to $150 million in the near term. The data breach was one of the largest ever for the financial services industry. An arrest came quicker than usual, thanks partly to online boasts attributed to Thompson under the name “erratic.” In one post, “erratic” said, “I’ve basically strapped myself with a bomb vest, [expletive] dropping capitol ones dox and admitting it.” [The Washington Post, CNN]

