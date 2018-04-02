The regional bureau of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Monday, April 2, 2018. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. CHINA TARIFF RESPONSE RAISES GLOBAL COMMERCE CONCERNS

Beijing raises import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

2. AUTHORITIES: SUV CRASH INTENTIONAL

Information pulled from the vehicle’s software shows it was stopped at a pull-off area before it sped off a cliff in Northern California and plunged 100 feet, killing a family of eight from Washington state.

3. WHO WON COSTA RICA ELECTION

Carlos Alvarado, a novelist and former Cabinet minister running for the ruling Citizen Action Party, won by a wide margin in a race that hinged on the same-sex marriage question.

4. IN MISSOURI, CANDIDATE WALKS TRUMP TIGHTROPE

The president carried the “Show-Me” state by 18 points, yet prized U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Hawley struggles to fully embrace the commander in chief.

5. TURNING ‘AN ALREADY BAD SITUATION INTO SOMETHING FAR WORSE’

Surges in use of meth and cocaine in mixes with a powerful synthetic opioid are contributing to rising drug overdose death tolls in the already hard-hit state of Ohio, coroners say.

6. WITNESSES FOREVER CHANGED BY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S FINAL DAYS

As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader nears, some would spend the rest of their lives fighting for racial equality and economic justice. Others would struggle to come to terms with what they saw.

7. TEACHER PROTESTS IN OKLAHOMA NOT QUITE OVER

Thousands of educators are expected to descend on Oklahoma City to demand lawmakers approve more education funding just days after the Legislature did just that.

8. WHERE CHINESE SPACE CRAFT ENDED UP

The defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burns up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific.

9. MARCH MADNESS POISED FOR RIVETING CONCLUSION

Villanova and Michigan, prolific offense vs. stifling defense, will meet in the national title game in San Antonio.

10. EMMY AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER DIES

Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating the groundbreaking police drama “Hill Street Blues,” is dead at 74.