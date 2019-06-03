WVU’s Jerry West to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

By JOHN ANTONIK

Jerry West when he was a basketball player at West Virginia University. (Submitted photo)

WVU Today



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University great Jerry West has earned yet another prestigious award.



President Donald Trump said Saturday night that the 81-year-old West will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



“The Great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court,” Trump tweeted

