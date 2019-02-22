WVU researcher joins global tobacco control symposium
WVU Today
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University professor Linda Alexander has focused her work on populations that have not benefitted equally from efforts in tobacco control, including tobacco cessation, education and prevention. This week, she joins researchers from around the world for “Tobacco Control for All: Addressing Smoking Disparities for Priority Populations” in San Francisco.
Linda Alexander
Senior Associate Dean for Academic, Student and Faculty Affairs
Professor, Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences
WVU School of Public Health
859.327.1029
“Socially marginalized, racial and ethnic groups, as well as many low income populations have a disproportionate burden of tobacco-related cancers, are unable to quit smoking when they desire to do so, and are aggressively targeted with messages that encourage the use of tobacco in a variety of forms. Specifically, research that I have participated in or conducted demonstrates that the additive menthol in cigarettes is more than a characterizing flavor which makes it difficult to quit and easier for vulnerable groups, such as youth, to smoke.”
CONTACT: Kimberly Becker
Director of Marketing and Communications
School of Public Health
304.293.1699; Kimberly.Becker@hsc.wvu.edu
