WVU researcher joins global tobacco control symposium

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University professor Linda Alexander has focused her work on populations that have not benefitted equally from efforts in tobacco control, including tobacco cessation, education and prevention. This week, she joins researchers from around the world for “Tobacco Control for All: Addressing Smoking Disparities for Priority Populations” in San Francisco.

“Socially marginalized, racial and ethnic groups, as well as many low income populations have a disproportionate burden of tobacco-related cancers, are unable to quit smoking when they desire to do so, and are aggressively targeted with messages that encourage the use of tobacco in a variety of forms. Specifically, research that I have participated in or conducted demonstrates that the additive menthol in cigarettes is more than a characterizing flavor which makes it difficult to quit and easier for vulnerable groups, such as youth, to smoke.”

