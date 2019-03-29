WVU Medicine ranked among best hospitals in the world by Newsweek

By CONOR GRIFFITH

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. — For WVU Medicine, the focus on increasing the quality of care for the state’s patients and research into addressing health issues affecting the people of West Virginia have paid off as the institute was recently recognized by Newsweek as being among the world’s best hospitals.

The weekly magazine selected medical centers in 11 countries for its World’s Best Hospitals 2019 ranking lists. These included Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Israel in addition to the United States. These were selected mainly on standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals, and data availability.

There were 226 American hospitals that made the list with WVU Medicine placing 159th. First place honors went to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota while California’s Concord Medical Center placed 226th. There were a total of 872 medical centers across the globe that made Newsweek’s 2019 list.

