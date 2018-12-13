WVU Libraries lead effort to create online, print Morgantown Public Art Guide

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Do you know about the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Star City? Did you know the large Coca-Cola mural on a High Street building is a restoration originally painted in 1953?

These sites are just two of the 44 local attractions detailed in the new Morgantown Public Art Guide, a collaborative initiative among West Virginia University Libraries,

the Greater Morgantown Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Art Museum of WVU, College of Creative Arts, Arts Monongahela, and theclio.com, a free nonprofit website that lists historic and cultural sites across the United States.

From outdoor sculptures and murals to indoor galleries and venues, Morgantown offers many opportunities for experiencing art for free.

“It’s very exciting to see the collaborative work of the community come together in this promotion of public art in Morgantown,” WVU Libraries Dean Karen Diaz said. “As one of the sites on the map, WVU Libraries is excited to play a role in organizing this effort and obtaining grant funding to make it a reality.”

The guide, funded partly by a Grant for Community Engagement from the WVU Research Office, is available in printed form and online at the GMCVB’s website.

Digital tours are available on theclio.com by searching for “Morgantown public art.”

“The Morgantown Public Art Guide will be a tremendous resource for area residents, visitors and those considering relocating here,” GMCVB Executive Director Susan Riddle said. “We are excited to help promote the wonderful artwork throughout our community.”

The project is an effort not only to inform residents and visitors of places displaying public art, but to showcase the benefits of collaboration amongst the University, the community and local arts organizations.

The GMCVB and Art Museum helped co-sponsor the production of the piece. The CAC advised on the project. Little Fish Design Company sponsored the design. The GMCVB played an integral role in its online and print dispersal and promotion statewide. Arts Monongahela is committed to managing the sustainability of the guide, including updates to information and reprinting in the future.

The print guides will be available on campus and at numerous community sites after December 12. If you or your site would like the printed guide, contact Sally Deskins, WVU Libraries exhibits and programs coordinator, at sbdeskins@mail.wvu.edu or 304.293.0369.

The project was led through the Art in the Libraries Program via Deskins and Carroll Wilkinson, director of Strategy & Planning for WVU Libraries. The Art in the Libraries program develops exhibits and related programs in the Downtown Campus Library, Evansdale Library and Health Sciences Library, highlighting the creative endeavors and scholarship of WVU faculty, staff, and students, reaching across the University, the region, and the broader academic community. Stay up to date at exhibits.lib.wvu.edu.

