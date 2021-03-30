WVHCA issues statement regarding vaccination of long-term care family members

Release from WVHCA:

(CHARLESTON – March 29, 2021) The West Virginia Health Care Association’s CEO, Marty Wright, issued the following statement:

“We applaud Governor Justice’s continued prioritization of long-term care and his announcement today that our facilities now have the opportunity to vaccinate the family members and loved ones of residents and staff. This approach makes West Virginia among the first in the nation to utilize long-term care facilities to expand the statewide distribution plan.

Marty Wright

Our state’s long-term care facilities will continue to partner with local pharmacies to secure and administer the vaccine needed for family clinics. Facilities will be working closely with their pharmacy partners in the coming days and weeks to plan and coordinate family vaccination opportunities. If you have a loved one in a West Virginia long-term care facility, we encourage you to contact that facility to learn about vaccination options that may be available to you. Please do not go to a facility and expect to be vaccinated – the family clinics will be scheduled, coordinated events.

Today’s announcement by Governor Justice comes on the heels of the further reopening of our long-term care facilities for visitation. We are overjoyed that we can help to reunite our residents with their families and friends and are excited to work with our pharmacy partners to ensure loved ones have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

We also encourage anyone who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to please do so. The vaccines truly do represent our very best chance to defeat this terrible virus.”

The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.