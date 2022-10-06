WVGA Senior Series opens October with Harold Payne win in Bridgeport

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Harold Payne, with a chip-in eagle on his third to last hole, took the Little General Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Wednesday at the Bridgeport Country Club with a three under par 69.

“The eagle was a great way to end my round and helped me capture another Low Round of the Day award,” Payne said.

“A field of 68 players today at Bridgeport CC saw some of the best weather we’ve seen all year on the Senior Series! The golf course was in incredible condition and Bridgeport were wonderful hosts as always,” said WVGA Tournament Director Chance Hindbaugh. “As we wind down the Senior Series calendar, I want to thank our title sponsor once again on the Senior Series and Mr. Greg Darby and Little General Stores for their support and helping us keep these events going year to year!”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross and Net: Todd Westfall of Bridgeport (with one birdie and two eagles);

Silver Gross and Net: Harold Payne of Hurricane;

Silver Net: Cecil Palmer of Fairview, a first-time participant in the Senior Series;

Gold Gross: Richard Carder of Fort Ashby;

Gold Net: Dickey Foster of Nitro;

80+ Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane.

Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at Bridgeport Country Club.



The Senior Series closes the 2022 season on Monday, October 10, at Parkersburg Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

