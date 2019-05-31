WVDEP-REAP announces tire collections for June

Residents may dispose up to 10 tires per person with valid West Virginia ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting several tire collection events around the state in the month of June.



The events in June are:

Putnam County: Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Putnam County Courthouse in Winfield.

Upshur County: Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Transfer Station in Buckhannon.

Summers County: Wednesday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Grace Street near the river access in Hinton.

McDowell County: Wednesday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Magic Mart Lot in Welch.

Taylor County: Wednesday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Grafton.

Doddridge County: Friday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cline Stansberry Stadium in West Union.

Lincoln County: Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin.

Hardy County: Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wilson Trucking in Moorefield.

Cabell County: Friday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cabell County Recycling Center in Huntington.

Ongoing events include:

Hancock County: Hancock County Recycle and Convenience Center – Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for hours.

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center in Beech Bottom.

Marion County: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Marion County Recycling Center in Farmington.

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center in Foster.

Wyoming County: First Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pineville Airport.

A list of upcoming tire collection events can also be found on the WVDEP website.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.