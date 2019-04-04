WVDEP Approves Construction Stormwater Permit for Mountaineer Gas Route 9 Extension

Application proposed construction of approximately 4.8 miles of natural gas distribution line

Release from the WVDEP:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management has issued a State General Water Pollution Control Permit to regulate the discharge of stormwater runoff associated with construction activities for Mountaineer Gas Company’s proposed Route 9 Extension in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. Registration Application No. WVR311281 proposed construction of approximately 4.8 miles of natural gas distribution line and was approved on March 29, 2019.

The Division of Water and Waste Management reviewed the application and found that it met all requirements of the State General Water Pollution Control Permit regulating the discharge of stormwater runoff associated with oil and gas related construction activities. Accordingly, the WVDEP had no legal basis for denial of the application.

The limited amount of input received during the formal comment period, which closed on February 25, 2019, and the nature of those comments did not warrant rescheduling of the elective public hearing that was canceled.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ depwv/, and find us on YouTube at Environment Matters.