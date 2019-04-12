WV senators applaud President Trump’s orders on pipelines

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers are applauding President Donald Trump’s efforts to speed up natural gas pipeline projects.

Trump issued a pair of executive orders Thursday aimed at making it harder for states to block pipelines and other energy projects due to environmental concerns.

“Too often, badly needed energy infrastructure is being held back by special interest groups, entrenched bureaucracies and radical activists,” Trump said before signing the orders.

