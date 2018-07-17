WV SBDC offers cybersecurity training workshop for small businesses

Register now for July 23 cyber assessment and security workshop

FAIRMONT, W. Va. — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce , West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) and Advantage Technology company are partnering on a cybersecurity initiative to train small businesses to defend themselves against the growing risk of cyber threat.

The workshop takes place Monday, July 23, 8 a.m. to noon, in the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center, Room 232, Fairmont. The workshop is free. WV SBDC strongly recommends advance registration as space is limited. To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com, click Training Calendar and choose your location.

“Small businesses are big targets for cyber criminals,” said WV SBDC Director Erika Bailey. “Data breaches, ransomware, phishing and other intrusions put the data about your business, your employees and your customers at risk.”

“In most communities, small businesses don’t even know where to start when it comes to cybersecurity,” said Tina M. Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. “They are working so hard running all aspects of the business that cyber security falls low on the priority list. However, in today’s world, doing business online is must for survival and growth.

“Events such as the WV SBDC cybersecurity workshops are not only helpful but can save a business thousands of dollars in the long run. As the old saying goes, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”

Cyber workshop attendees can enjoy a light breakfast and will have an opportunity to win an encrypted thumb drive. Local WV SBDC business coach Todd Crump will be available to speak with participants about other small business concerns. The breakfast sponsor is First Microloan of West Virginia.

The training session will tie-in with the cybersecurity risk assessment. Click the icon “How protected is your small business” on the www.wvsbdc.comResources web page.

The online risk assessment is designed to increase business owners’ cybersecurity awareness of threats, prevention and response. The assessment enables business owners to test what they know, review best practices and identify a cybersecurity action plan for their businesses. Suitable for both cyber-savvy and nontechnical owners, the course presents a glossary of cyber-related terms and lessons learned from the experience of other small businesses. In the “cybersecurity challenge,” the business owner pits his or her knowledge against cyber villains who attack through weaknesses such as data protection, passwords and physical security. Course participants receive a free Cybersecurity Readiness Checklist.

Business owners may also download a free digital booklet from cybersecurity program lead sponsor Advantage Technology. The booklet “Everything You Need to Know About Cybersecurity but Were Afraid to Ask” is available from the company’s website at https://www.advantage.tech/cyb ersecurity/everything .

Cybersecurity initiative partners include The State Journal, WVNews, Marion County Chamber of Commerce, West Virginia High Technology Foundation and the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The WV SBDC has served as the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in West Virginia since 1983. As a key economic driver, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses to increase their profitability and customer base, enabling continued growth and prosperity for the state’s diversifying economy.

