WV Rep. David McKinley: Energy tech research a key to future

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., said he believes the future of economic opportunity in North Central West Virginia lies in research and development for energy technology.

McKinley, who has represented West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District since 2011, said the region fell behind neighboring states in terms of R&D investment in recent years, but is starting to catch up.

The congressman highlighted the work of West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee, who McKinley said has made it a priority to secure grant funding for research at the university.

