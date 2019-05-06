WV GOP leaders plan to again push charter schools, vouchers in special session

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice said he supports “two or three pilot charter schools” in West Virginia.

Earlier that day, state Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, reiterated his support for both charter schools and education savings accounts (ESAs) in a letter he sent to the Gazette-Mail for publication.

On Tuesday, Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, said the upcoming special legislative session on education will include “something” on charter schools and ESAs. ESAs give parents public money to provide their kids alternatives to public school, like private schooling and homeschooling.

