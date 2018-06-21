WV Forestry celebrates the opening of Region 6 headquarters July 7 in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Forestry is hosting a grand opening for its new Region 6 office on Saturday, July 7. The public is invited to the event, from noon to 2 p.m.

The office is located at 25 Schoolview Street, in Elizabeth. The event takes place during the 40th Annual Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department Ice Cream Social and Fireman’s Parade.

Division of Forestry Deputy Director Tina Payne and new Regional Forester Vernon Stephens, who will head Region 6, are expected to attend the celebration. Stephens joined the Division of Forestry in June 2006. He served in service and supervisory roles before being appointed to the post of Regional Forester. Stephens is a 2004 graduate of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio, where he earned an associate degree in Forest Management Science. Before joining the state Division of Forestry, he worked as a consulting forester in the forest products industry.

In 2017, the state Division of Forestry reset its regional organization, opting to go back to a six-region system after years with only three. The Elizabeth facility was previously designated as a satellite office before being upgraded to regional headquarters for the re-established Region 6.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry operates under the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The new Division of Forestry regions are:

Region 1 counties: Barbour, Brooke, Hancock, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Taylor, Tucker and Wetzel

Region 2 counties: Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton

Region 3 counties: Braxton, Clay, Lewis, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur and Webster

Region 4 counties: Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming

Region 5 counties: Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne

Region 6 counties: Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt and Wood

CONTACT: Samantha Smith, 304-957-9364, Samantha.Smith@wv.gov