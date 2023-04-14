WV Flatwater Trail Commission to meet in South Charleston on Thursday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Flatwater Trail Commission will host its next quarterly meeting at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources headquarters in South Charleston on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.



Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting at 324 4th Avenue in South Charleston. Public parking is available in front of the building.



The public may also join by conference call, using the following dial-in number and pin.

– Dial: 1-219-281-4407

– PIN: ‪997 277 499#



Meeting Agenda

Call to Order

Introduction of Commission members and guests:

Bill Currey, Chairman – Kanawha County

John Burchett – Mingo County

Amanda Pitzer – Preston County

George Levitsky – Marion County

John Wilson – Harrison County

Mark Collins – DNR Chief of Administration

Kristi Frank – DNR Recording Secretary

Approval of Jan. 23, 2023 Meeting Minutes

Motion – Next meeting date of Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Motion to Adjourn