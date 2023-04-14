WV Flatwater Trail Commission to meet in South Charleston on Thursday

Public may attend in person or by conference call
|SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Flatwater Trail Commission will host its next quarterly meeting at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources headquarters in South Charleston on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting at 324 4th Avenue in South Charleston. Public parking is available in front of the building.
The public may also join by conference call, using the following dial-in number and pin.
– Dial: 1-219-281-4407
– PIN: 997 277 499#
Meeting Agenda
Call to Order
Introduction of Commission members and guests:
Bill Currey, Chairman – Kanawha County
John Burchett – Mingo County
Amanda Pitzer – Preston County
George Levitsky – Marion County
John Wilson – Harrison County
Mark Collins – DNR Chief of Administration
Kristi Frank – DNR Recording Secretary
Approval of Jan. 23, 2023 Meeting Minutes
Motion – Next meeting date of Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6 p.m.
Motion to Adjourn