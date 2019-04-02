WV congressional delegation wants Mueller report released
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When it comes to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, West Virginia’s entire congressional delegates has said, or voted, that the report should be made available for the public to read.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the report states the Trump campaign did not conspire or coordinate with Russia regarding the latter’s interference into the 2016 presidential election. The summary states the report does not take a position on whether Trump obstructed Justice during the course of the investigation.
On Monday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Barr has indicated he will not meet Nadler’s Tuesday deadline calling for the release of the report.
