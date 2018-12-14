With last two cases settled, Mac Warner wrongful termination settlements top $3.2 million
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the settlement of the final two of 12 wrongful-termination lawsuits against West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Thursday, the total cost to the state has topped $3.2 million, not counting legal fees.
Charleston attorney Mark Atkinson confirmed Thursday that fired investigators Thomas Ranson and Jeff Shriner settled their lawsuits for $50,000 each. Both contended they were fired by Warner because of their political affiliation and age.
Ranson and Shiner were not among the 16 employees — 15 registered Democrats, one independent — that Warner fired in an office purge upon taking office in January 2017. They were fired several months later
