Winterplace, Canaan Valley to open for snow season, Timberline faces legal woes
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ski areas at Winterplace Resort in Raleigh County and Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County announced plans to open for the season on Saturday, following Snowshoe Mountain Resort’s late November season debut.
Meanwhile, Timberline Four Seasons Resort, facing legal and regulatory issues, moved back its 2018-2019 ski season debut until Dec. 21. Owner Fred Herz was cited for failure to pay Tucker County hotel-motel taxes on Thursday, the date that a state Public Service Commission hearing was underway to determine whether the resort’s water and sewer utility, also owned and operated by Herz, should be placed in receivership due to “gross negligence.”
In a letter filed with the PSC earlier this month, Herz sought to cancel the receivership hearing by stipulating to the accuracy of the gross negligence allegation, and agreeing to have Timberline’s water and sewer utility transferred to a receiver, namely the Canaan Valley Public Service District.
