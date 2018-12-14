Latest News:
Wheeling feels effect of nationwide bomb threat hoax

Staff, wire reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Members of the Wheeling Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bomb threat sent Thursday to The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register. Here, Wheeling Cpl. Garret Pugh walks his dog, Declan, around the outside of the newspapers’ offices at 1500 Main St., while Belmont Deputy Chad Kulpa and his dog, Tuco, assist. The email was one of several sent as a hoax to businesses in the Ohio Valley and across the nation.
(Intelligencer photo by Scott McCloskey)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Several businesses in the Ohio Valley received Thursday the same email containing a bomb threat hoax that evacuated organizations across the country as they took measures to make sure employees were safe.

Area hospitals also were among the businesses that received the threat. Police here said they were aware the threats were part of a wave of bomb threats emailed to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the U.S. triggered searches, evacuations and fear — but there were no signs of explosives.

