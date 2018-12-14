Wheeling feels effect of nationwide bomb threat hoax

Staff, wire reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Several businesses in the Ohio Valley received Thursday the same email containing a bomb threat hoax that evacuated organizations across the country as they took measures to make sure employees were safe.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register was one of the businesses that received the email, which was sent to an employee. Members of the Wheeling Police Department dispatched its K-9 unit to the newspapers’ offices at 1500 Main St. The dogs did not find any evidence of an explosive device.

Area hospitals also were among the businesses that received the threat. Police here said they were aware the threats were part of a wave of bomb threats emailed to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the U.S. triggered searches, evacuations and fear — but there were no signs of explosives.

