West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 11-year low in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s unemployment rate in April was at the lowest level seen in the state for more than a decade, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

Justice said the month’s unemployment rate was just 4.2% — the state’s lowest since 2008.

“When you think back to when I walked in the door, we were in really hard times,” Justice said. “To see how far we’ve come, to where we’re getting more and more good-paying jobs every day for so many hard-working West Virginians, it’s truly incredible.”

