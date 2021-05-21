West Virginia Turnpike toll booths to be wrapped in ‘Almost Heaven West Virginia’ art to promote state tourism

By Steven Baublitz, WV News

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller Thursday to unveil a new marketing initiative for the West Virginia Turnpike.

Starting Friday, turnpike travelers will notice Almost Heaven wraps being installed on Turnpike toll booths, according to a press release.

“We’re going to wrap our toll booths and we’re going to show ourselves off. To all the great people who are out here that have worked on this project, I thank you so much in every way for all that you’re doing,” Gov. Justice said.

The toll booth wraps are meant to encourage those passing through West Virginia on the Turnpike to consider stopping or to come back to the state for an adventure in the near future…

