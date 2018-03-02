West Virginia teachers return to picket lines today

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers and school service personnel continued the work stoppage Thursday, and will again today, because of an issue with trust.

“When the Governor says ‘trust me’, it’s hard to trust him,” Fairmont Senior High School teacher Kathy Jacquez said. “He has made strides on the task force for PEIA definite with beginning and end dates for that task force. That was good. We just don’t trust him.”

House Bill 4145 was passed Wednesday night, which would provide pay raises to state employees, and an executive order issued by Governor Jim Justice created a special task force to fix PEIA.

The legislative session is currently set to end on March 10. FSHS teachers said that don’t know how long they will continue the work stoppage, but it could be until then.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/teachers-to-return-to-picket-lines-today/article_69e5faa6-1dcb-11e8-b997-13bca73518e3.html

See more from the Times West Virginian