West Virginia State Treasurer Moore announces final $20,000 SMART529 scholarship winner in 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented a 2-year-old Huntington child and his family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the third and final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.

Owen Dennis, son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, was presented his prize Wednesday afternoon at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Owen will receive $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.

“I was honored to present Owen and his family with a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship to close out the program’s 20th Anniversary sweepstakes,” Treasurer Moore said. “It has been a joy to give three young West Virginians a head start on their college savings over these last few months. I encourage West Virginia families to visit www.SMART529.com to learn how you can start saving for your child’s future education expenses.”

Owen is the third of three winners in the SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes. The scholarships were randomly awarded to one lucky child each month from October through December.

“We were very excited to find out that Owen had won the $20,000 scholarship sweepstakes,” Owen’s mother Rachel Dennis said. “As parents of two young boys, my husband and I are thankful to get an early start saving for their future.”

In October, 11-month-old Penelope Scripture of Wheeling was the first winner of the SMART529 20th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Last month, 2-year-old Isabella Gautier of Shady Spring was the second child to win $20,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.

Sweepstakes rules and information are available at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.