West Virginia State Police turn 100

By JENNIFER GARDNER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Troopers originally patrolled from horseback. The West Virginia State Police is the fourth-oldest state police organization in the country. (West Virginia State Police Archive photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over West Virginia’s past 100 years, few people have been a part of such hard, yet rewarding moments as the men and women who don traditional green uniforms and campaign hats.

This year, as the West Virginia State Police celebrates a century, the agency has taken time to reflect — remembering the past, while keeping a watchful eye on the future.

“I think you could look back through history over these last 100 years and find that pretty much any big incident that has occurred in West Virginia, the State Police was involved,” said First Sgt. Jay Powers, historian for the State Police.

